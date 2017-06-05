Now Playing
Posted: June 05, 2017

Posted: June 05, 2017

HOLD UP! HALLE BERRY SAYS DON'T BELIEVE YOUR EYES: THAT'S NO BABY BUMP!

HOLD UP! HALLE BERRY SAYS DON'T BELIEVE YOUR EYES: THAT'S NO BABY BUMP!
HOLD UP! HALLE BERRY SAYS DON’T BELIEVE YOUR EYES: THAT’S NO BABY BUMP!

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

In the pic above, it sho-nuff looks like she’s sportin’ a baby bump, but Halle Berry’s rep says don’t believe your eyes.  The star is NOT pregnant.

The 50-year-old actress sparking pregnancy rumors this weekend after posing for photos at the Chrysalis Butterfly Ball in a sparkly silver gown from Gosia Baczynska‘s Spring 2017.

Berry placing her hand on her stomach, the red carpet poses had some people wondering if she’s expecting.  Berry is mom to daughter Nahla, 9, with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry and Maceo, 3, with ex-husband Olivier Martinez.

After her divorce, Halle told “Extra’s” Terri Seymour that she is in a good place. She added:

“I just feel happy, you know? I’ve arrived at a really good place once again, that’s always good news… Down time, dark times, don’t last forever — the sun is out again and it feels great.”


