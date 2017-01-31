How much do Americans eat on Super Bowl Sunday?

Falcons and Patriots fans around the country are hoping their team will devour the other on Sunday, and at the same time, they’ll be devouring a lot of food as they cheer them on.

Beer will flow and chicken wings and pizza slices will be consumed in large amounts in the city and around the country, as fans hope for their team’s championship win. You could say eating a lot of food is something of a sacred ritual during the big game.

Americans eat tons of food during the big game. In a 2015 study, researchers from Cornell University found that Americans purchased the highest calorie food the week before the Super Bowl, at a whopping 6,000 calories per serving.

Americans will eat more than 1.3 billion chicken wings at Super Bowl LI

A projected 1.33 billion chickens wings will be consumed on game day, according to data from the National Chicken Council (is that really a place?). That’s an average of four wings per American. That amount of chicken also weighs about 338 times more than the combined weight of all 32 NFL teams.

Nearly 30 million slices of pizza from Pizza Hut and Domino’s alone

Americans will eat more than 28 million pizza slices from just two of the country’s biggest pizza chains, according to data from the National Restaurant Association. Add in all the local mom and pop joints as well as other national chains … and you can try and do the math.

More than 325 million gallons of beer

That’s more than a gallon of beer for every single American citizen, according to a 2014 study from the Stevens Institute of Technology.

9,200 tons of chips

The Snack Food Association has estimated that Americans eat some 11.2 million pounds of potato chips and 8.2 million pounds of tortilla chips, totaling nearly 20 million pounds. That’s about the same weight as 3,400 large SUVs or trucks.

3 million pounds of nuts

That’s 1,500 tons or enough to make around a million 12-ounce jars of peanut butter.

So, as you’re consuming your calories during the big game, be conscious, but also know that you’re definitely not the only one.