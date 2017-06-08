Now Playing
Posted: June 08, 2017

How Much is too Much for Your Child? | Black Moms Matter.

How Much is too Much for Your Child? | Black Moms Matter.
How Much is too Much for Your Child? | Black Moms Matter.
How Much is too Much for Your Child? | Black Moms Matter.
How Much is too Much for Your Child? | Black Moms Matter.
How Much is too Much for Your Child? | Black Moms Matter.

By jhankins4

Today on the Tom Joyner Morning Show, during the Black Moms Matter Segment, the topic was how much is too much when it comes to throwing parties/celebrations for your children. A North Philadelphia mother spent over $25,00 on her sons prom.

The prom send off consisted of exotic cars, three tons of sand a camel, and three dates who all wore costumed made gowns. The mother stated that she went all out for her son because she made a promise to Go that if she survived breast cancer she would give her son a memorable prom send off to show how much she appreciates him.

Moms, would you do the same?

 

 


