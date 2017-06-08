How Much is too Much for Your Child? | Black Moms Matter.

Today on the Tom Joyner Morning Show, during the Black Moms Matter Segment, the topic was how much is too much when it comes to throwing parties/celebrations for your children. A North Philadelphia mother spent over $25,00 on her sons prom.

The prom send off consisted of exotic cars, three tons of sand a camel, and three dates who all wore costumed made gowns. The mother stated that she went all out for her son because she made a promise to Go that if she survived breast cancer she would give her son a memorable prom send off to show how much she appreciates him.

Moms, would you do the same?