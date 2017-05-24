Now Playing
Posted: May 24, 2017

How Much is too Much Tiny?

How Much is too Much Tiny?
How Much is too Much Tiny?
How Much is too Much Tiny?

By jhankins4

Star 945 Blog

During last nights episode of “T.I and Tiny: The Family Hustle” Tiny revealed that T.I cheated on her with one of their employee’s. Just a year after Tiny was caught on several occasions “hanging out” with TI’s rival, Floyd Mayweather.

Since the cheating rumors have started, many people are wondering will T.I and Tiny  officially get a divorce or work through their issues like they have done many times  before.

 


