How Much is too Much Tiny?
By
jhankins4
Star 945 Blog
During last nights episode of “T.I and Tiny: The Family Hustle” Tiny revealed that T.I cheated on her with one of their employee’s. Just a year after Tiny was caught on several occasions “hanging out” with TI’s rival, Floyd Mayweather.
Since the cheating rumors have started, many people are wondering will T.I and Tiny officially get a divorce or work through their issues like they have done many times before.
