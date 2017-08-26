Hurricane Harvey slams into Texas: Live updates

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

Hurricane Harvey came ashore near Rockport, Texas late Friday evening. With its arrival, people were braced for “life-threatening storm surge, rainfall and wind hazards to portions of the Texas coast.” It was the first Category 4 hurricane to make landfall in the United States since Hurricane Charley in 2004. The storm was downgraded to a Category 1 just before daybreak on Saturday.

The massive storm made landfall at 10 p.m. local time as a Category 4 storm, with maximum sustained winds of about 130 mph.

Harvey made landfall over the northern end of San Jose Island between Port Aransas and Port O’Connor. Harvey made a second landfall on the northeastern shore of Copano Bay.

Sat. Aug. 26, 2017: Hurricane Harvey leaves widespread damage as it moves over land Saturday.

Storm surge running around 4-7 ft. still on the middle Texas coast… #Harvey @wsbtv — Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) August 26, 2017

Heading to Rockport w/ @WagsPhoto. Roads mostly clear so far, massive low lying flooding outside Ingleside. #hurricaneharvey pic.twitter.com/LO6cPCe99u — Jeremy Schwartz (@JinATX) August 26, 2017

UPDATE: Pit room at Franklin Barbecue heavily damaged in fire https://t.co/hLTWhclofg pic.twitter.com/EkALkEFjAQ — Austin 360 (@austin360) August 26, 2017

Homes destroyed on Broadway St in Rockport.

People seen on street huddling & hugging. #HurricaneHarvey #Texas pic.twitter.com/8ba9nqUUlx — Jonathan Lee Riches (@xxxlawsuitxxx) August 26, 2017

Management has locked the front door to keep people from going outside overnight. #harvey #mathis #fox23 pic.twitter.com/MJDCewpE3e — Megan McClellan (@megank5mem) August 26, 2017

Incredibly busy morning — on TV now breaking down #Harvey AND your local forecast. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/ZXzMkiEhrc — Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) August 26, 2017

Our thoughts and prayers are still with all victims&affected of #HurricaneHarvey. We will do whatever is necessary to rebuild! #StaySafe — Donald J. Trump (@realPOTUS_45) August 26, 2017

Here is the 4 AM Advisory on now Category 2 Hurricane Harvey. #HurricaneHarvey #txwx pic.twitter.com/wtW1rCRB0h — NWS Corpus Christi (@NWSCorpus) August 26, 2017