Posted: August 26, 2017

Hurricane Harvey slams into Texas: Live updates

Comments

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

Star 945 Blog

hurricane Harvey

Hurricane Harvey came ashore near Rockport, Texas late Friday evening. With its arrival, people were braced for “life-threatening storm surge, rainfall and wind hazards to portions of the Texas coast.” It was the first Category 4 hurricane to make landfall in the United States since Hurricane Charley in 2004. The storm was downgraded to a Category 1 just before daybreak on Saturday.

The massive storm made landfall at 10 p.m. local time as a Category 4 storm, with maximum sustained winds of about 130 mph.

Harvey made landfall over the northern end of San Jose Island between Port Aransas and Port O’Connor. Harvey made a second landfall on the northeastern shore of Copano Bay.

Sat. Aug. 26, 2017: Hurricane Harvey leaves widespread damage as it moves over land Saturday.


