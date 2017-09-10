Hurricane Irma: Curfew information

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

ORLANDO, Fla. – Curfews have been issued for several Central Florida counties. Check back for updates.

Volusia County

A countywide curfew will begin at 9 p.m. Sunday and is expected to be lifted at 12 p.m. Monday.

Officials plan to have bridges at 12 p.m. Sunday because their threshold is sustained winds of 39 mph.

Should storm damage cause limited bridge access, beach-side residents must have photo identification and a utility bill or other document to prove their residency.

Flagler County

A county-wide curfew begins 7:00 p.m. on Sunday.

The evacuation zone includes all areas east of the Intracoastal Waterway, including Marineland, Hammock and Flagler Beach along Highway A1A.

Orange County

A mandatory curfew is in effect 7 p.m. Sunday through Monday at 6 p.m.

In preparation for Hurricane Irma’s arrival, Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs is ordering residents living in mobile homes to evacuate them.

Officials said they made the order because mobile homes are at a particularly high risk for storm-related damage.

Osceola County

County-wide curfew begins 7 p.m. Sunday until 6 p.m. Monday.

Seminole County

A curfew for the county has been set for 7 p.m. Sunday until 6 p.m. Monday.

Brevard County

A curfew hasn’t been issued.

The Brevard County Emergency Operations Center has issued a mandatory evacuation of barrier islands, including Merritt Island and low-lying areas due to Hurricane Irma.

The town of Melbourne Beach has implemented a curfew at midnight Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday and again 7:30 p.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday.

Lake County

A curfew hasn’t been issued.

Marion County

A curfew hasn’t been issued, however, Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods is encouraging residents to restrict travel at 3 p.m.

Sumter County

A curfew hasn’t been issued.

A mandatory evacuation is in effect for people who live in flood prone, low-lying areas.

Polk County

A curfew hasn’t been issued, however, the county has encouraged everyone to be off the roads by 11 a.m. Sunday.