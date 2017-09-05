Sign in with your existing account
Posted: September 05, 2017
Hurricane Irma: Here is a list of items for a last-minute preparation kit
By
Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5
Star 945 Blog
As Irma churns across the Atlantic as a powerful Category 5 hurricane, the time to prepare is now.
Here are a few items you can put together to make a last-minute hurricane preparation kit.
- One gallon of water per person per day
- A flashlight and extra batteries
- A three-day supply of non-perishable food – canned goods such as tuna, beans, and soup; peanut butter, bread, honey, energy
bars, cereal, etc,
- Paper products like paper plates, paper towels, and toilet paper; also plastic forks and knives
- A map of the area you live in or where you intend to evacuate to – GPS may be out, roads may be blocked and you may need
to find alternative routes.
- A manual can opener
- A first aid kit
- Some wet wipes
- A pair of pliers or wrench to turn off utilities
- A whistle to signal for help
- A hand-crank or battery-operated radio
