Hurricane Irma

State of Emergency Declared As Storm Strengthens

Posted: September 05, 2017

Hurricane Irma: Here is a list of items for a last-minute preparation kit

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis

Star 945 Blog

4102_hurricane-irma-friday-1000

As Irma churns across the Atlantic as a powerful Category 5 hurricane, the time to prepare is now.

Here are a few items you can put together to make a last-minute hurricane preparation kit.

  • One gallon of water per person per day
  • A flashlight and extra batteries
  • A three-day supply of non-perishable food – canned goods such as tuna, beans, and soup; peanut butter, bread, honey, energy bars, cereal, etc,
  • Paper products like paper plates, paper towels, and toilet paper; also plastic forks and knives
  • A map of the area you live in or where you intend to evacuate to – GPS may be out,  roads may be blocked and you may need to find alternative routes.
  • A manual can opener
  • A first aid kit
  • Some wet wipes
  • A pair of pliers or wrench to turn off utilities
  • A whistle to signal for help
  • A hand-crank or battery-operated radio

