Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks

Hurricane Irma

See The Latest Track and Forecast Updates

Posted: September 06, 2017

Hurricane Irma: How to prepare for the storm with your children

Comments

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

Star 945 Blog

dd1efdb75e5013f68bb6783e5e24a8ad

Hurricanes are often scary for children, but to make the experience less traumatic, the key is getting them involved with preparation and encouraging a dialog.

Before Hurricane Irma, parents should talk to their children about their feelings and concerns. Officials suggest answering all the children’s questions while being calm and reassuring.

Here are other ways to prepare with your children:

  1. Work together to build an emergency kit.
  2. Sit down as a family and discuss a plan.
  3. Role-play what to do during a disaster.
  4. Shut off the TV — news coverage can create confusion and anxiety.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Today's R&B and Throwbacks in the palm of your hand... AND IT'S FREE!

WEEKDAY ON-AIR SCHEDULE

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation