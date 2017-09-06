Sign in with your existing account
Posted: September 06, 2017
Hurricane Irma: How to prepare for the storm with your children
By
Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5
Star 945 Blog
Hurricanes are often scary for children, but to make the experience less traumatic, the key is getting them involved with
preparation and encouraging a dialog.
Before Hurricane Irma, parents should talk to their children about their feelings and concerns. Officials suggest answering
all the children’s questions while being calm and reassuring.
Here are other ways to prepare with your children:
- Work together to build an emergency kit.
- Sit down as a family and discuss a plan.
- Role-play what to do during a disaster.
- Shut off the TV — news coverage can create confusion and anxiety.
