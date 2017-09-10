Hurricane Irma: Live updates

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5



Hurricane Irma is pounding Florida after the dangerous storm made landfall Sunday morning in the Keys. It has left a path of destruction in the Caribbean, and is on track to wreak the same kind of havoc in Florida.

Sept. 10, 2017 10:15 AM EDT- MIAMI: Animals are seeking shelter from the storm, too.

Bad enough that captive orca exist, but unlike other animals they can't be evacuated during #Irma. Barbaric that Lolita has been abandoned pic.twitter.com/58NQ3GDMPD — Trudy Joyce (@truffs66) September 10, 2017

Sept. 10, 2017 9:50 AM EDT – ST. AUGUSTINE:

St. Augustine water rise and waves already– not even #Irma yet. Gusting to 45 mph+ pic.twitter.com/mmlmeeKo0u — Garrett Bedenbaugh (@wxgarrett) September 10, 2017

Sept. 10, 2017 10:00 AM EDT- GEORGIA- A tropical storm warning has been issued for parts of Georgia.

JUST IN: TROPICAL STORM WATCH UPGRADED TO *WARNING ACROSS METRO — GUSTS TO 60 MPH LIKELY MONDAY-TUESDAY AM pic.twitter.com/oOHFu7RgO9 — Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) September 10, 2017

Sept. 10, 2017 9:50 AM EDT – KEY LARGO:

Sept. 10, 2017 9:40 AM EDT- Florida – More than a million customers have lost power in Florida as Hurricane Irma slams parts of the state.

BREAKING: Florida utility officials say more than 1 million customers lose power as Hurricane Irma lashes the state. — The Associated Press (@AP) September 10, 2017

JUST IN: There are now 3 confirmed weather-related deaths in Florida due to #Irma; all involved car crashes. https://t.co/hmNQHzdW6t pic.twitter.com/bDEnG7DODT — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) September 10, 2017

There are three confirmed weather-related deaths in Florida due to Hurricane Irma Sunday, all involving car crashes, according to ABC News.

One of the victims was killed while driving a truck in storm-strength winds in the Florida Keys, ABC News said.

Hurricane Irma has knocked out power to thousands of customers in Florida. Florida Power and Light says more than 420,000 are now without power as Irma slams into the Keys.

NEW: Hurricane Irma's northern eyewall reaches the lower Florida Keys – AP pic.twitter.com/dAoQNrJ37b — BREAKINGNEWS (@UrgentNews5) September 10, 2017

Scary scenes in #KeyWest. Eye of #Irma has not made landfall yet. & that's @ReedTimmerAccu out in the elements. pic.twitter.com/iOhHmopsup — Kevin Rincon (@KevRincon) September 10, 2017