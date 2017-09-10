Now Playing
Hurricane Irma

Hurricane Warning In Effect For Our Area

September 10, 2017

Hurricane Irma: Live updates

Hurricane Irma: Live updates

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis

Star 945 Blog

Hurricane Irma is pounding Florida after the dangerous storm made landfall Sunday morning in the Keys. It has left a path of destruction in the Caribbean, and is on track to wreak the same kind of havoc in Florida.

Sept. 10, 2017 10:15 AM EDT- MIAMI: Animals are seeking shelter from the storm, too.

Sept. 10, 2017 9:50 AM EDT – ST. AUGUSTINE:

Sept. 10, 2017 10:00 AM EDT- GEORGIA- A tropical storm warning has been issued for parts of Georgia.

Sept. 10, 2017 9:50 AM EDT – KEY LARGO:

Sept. 10, 2017 9:40 AM EDT- Florida – More than a million customers have lost power in Florida as Hurricane Irma slams parts of the state.

There are three confirmed weather-related deaths in Florida due to Hurricane Irma Sunday, all involving car crashes, according to ABC News.
One of the victims was killed while driving a truck in storm-strength winds in the Florida Keys, ABC News said.

Hurricane Irma has knocked out power to thousands of customers in Florida. Florida Power and Light says more than 420,000 are now without power as Irma slams into the Keys.

Hurricane Track

 


