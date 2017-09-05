Hurricane Irma: Live updates

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

Hurricane Irma was upgraded to a dangerous Category 5 storm early Tuesday as it churned through the Atlantic Ocean. The National Hurricane Center revealed in a 7:45 a.m. advisory that Irma’s sustained wind strength had increased to 175 mph.

Sep 5, 2017 2:21 PM EDT : Officials shared images from inside the eye of Irma on Tuesday afternoon as meteorologists warned that sustained winds had reached 185 mph.

Inside the eye of #Irma on WP-3D Orion #NOAA42. This is referred to as the "stadium effect" https://t.co/iofV4p56DE Credit CDR Kibbey/NOAA. pic.twitter.com/dlUta2IbDL — NOAAHurricaneHunters (@NOAA_HurrHunter) September 5, 2017

Hurricane Irma reaches 185 mph winds, a "potentially catastrophic" storm for the Leeward Islands. https://t.co/hKQecUfdo3 pic.twitter.com/szbTXe3xrX — Kimberly Miller (@KMillerWeather) September 5, 2017

Sep 5, 2017 12:35 PM EDT : Irma is moving toward the Leeward Islands. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released a video loop of its movement on Tuesday afternoon.

Watch as Hurricane #Irma moves toward the Leeward Islands in this #GOES16 geocolor loop. Get the latest on Irma @ https://t.co/cSGOfrM0lG pic.twitter.com/ixIhkXqVNa — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) September 5, 2017

Officials in Florida have already started to issue evacuation orders, some mandatory, in anticipation of Irma’s arrival in the state.

Monroe County, FL message to tourists and residents on FB #evacuations #Irma pic.twitter.com/dTQc89J2OU — Tim Ballisty (@IrishEagle) September 5, 2017

#BREAKING Florida Keys will be issuing mandatory visitor evacuation expected to begin at sunrise Wednesday. Resident evacuation TBD. #Irma — Frank Guzman (@fguzmanon7) September 5, 2017

Sep 5, 2017 11:52 AM EDT : Irma continues to strengthen as it churns over the Atlantic Ocean.

If there was a Category 6, Irma would be almost there. https://t.co/ua8Y39uVzS — Eric Holthaus (@EricHolthaus) September 5, 2017

Our new hurricane rating index, which measures ability to cause damage (not just wind speed), rated Irma a 5.3, higher than Harvey's 5.2. — NCAR & UCAR Science (@AtmosNews) September 5, 2017

For reference, Katrina (rated retrospectively) was a 4.9 — NCAR & UCAR Science (@AtmosNews) September 5, 2017

#Irma is the strongest #hurricane in the Atlantic basin outside of the Caribbean Sea & Gulf of Mexico in NHC records https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/P8ebbQJR4k — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 5, 2017

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Jose has formed in Irma’s wake.

Tropical Storm Jose forms behind Irma. pic.twitter.com/kEqeMSJsBa — Kimberly Miller (@KMillerWeather) September 5, 2017

#GOES16 captured this visible imagery of Hurricane #Irma's eye earlier today. For the latest on Irma, go to https://t.co/cSGOfrM0lG. pic.twitter.com/JcKBXcl0Ws — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) September 5, 2017

Irma’s path remained unclear.