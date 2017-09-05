Now Playing
Hurricane Irma

State of Emergency Declared As Storm Strengthens

Posted: September 05, 2017

Hurricane Irma: Live updates

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis

hurricane-irma-forecast-path-1107-abc-jc-170905

Hurricane Irma was upgraded to a dangerous Category 5 storm early Tuesday as it churned through the Atlantic Ocean. The National Hurricane Center revealed in a 7:45 a.m. advisory that Irma’s sustained wind strength had increased to 175 mph.

Sep 5, 2017 2:21 PM EDT Officials shared images from inside the eye of Irma on Tuesday afternoon as meteorologists warned that sustained winds had reached 185 mph.

Sep 5, 2017 12:35 PM EDT Irma is moving toward the Leeward Islands. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released a video loop of its movement on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials in Florida have already started to issue evacuation orders, some mandatory, in anticipation of Irma’s arrival in the state.

Sep 5, 2017 11:52 AM EDT Irma continues to strengthen as it churns over the Atlantic Ocean.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Jose has formed in Irma’s wake.

Irma’s path remained unclear.


