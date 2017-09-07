Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks

Hurricane Irma

See The Latest Track and Forecast Updates

Posted: September 07, 2017

Hurricane Irma: Lowe’s customer gives last generator to fellow shopper

Comments

Related

View Larger
Hurricane Irma: Lowe’s customer gives last generator to fellow shopper
View Larger
Hurricane Irma: Lowe’s customer gives last generator to fellow shopper
View Larger
Hurricane Irma: Lowe’s customer gives last generator to fellow shopper

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

Star 945 Blog

Natural disasters often cause death and destruction, but the looming threat of Hurricane Irma has brought out the best in some Central Florida residents.

Customers have gone store-to-store searching for plywood, drinking water, gas cans and generators, many leaving empty-handed.

Managers at the Lowe’s store at South Semoran Boulevard and Lake Margaret Drive near Orlando’s Conway neighborhood said they received a surprise shipment of 216 generators at about 7 a.m. Thursday. All were sold within two hours.

Pam Brekke, who traveled almost 30 miles from her Sanford home to the Orlando store, was next in line to purchase a generator when she watched workers load the final unit onto a cart for the customer who was standing before her in line.

Brekke said she spent days staring at empty store shelves.

“My father’s on oxygen, and I’m worried about this storm,” she said while wiping tears from her eyes.

Customer Ramon Santiago randomly approached Brekke and gave her the generator he was going to buy without knowing why she was in tears.

“She need the generator,” said Santiago, whose first language isn’t English. “It’s OK. No worry for them.”

The two embraced and Santiago continued his shopping.

“I’m very overwhelmed by that man,” a tearful Brekke said. “That gentleman was a great gentleman right there. God will bless that man.”

Brekke said it’s encouraging to see people help one another during such a stressful time.

Store managers said they’re unsure if they’ll receive another shipment of generators since each store in the state needs more.

 


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Today's R&B and Throwbacks in the palm of your hand... AND IT'S FREE!

WEEKDAY ON-AIR SCHEDULE

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation