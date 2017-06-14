Now Playing
Posted: June 14, 2017

Ice Cube honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame at star-studded ceremony

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

Rapper turned actor Ice Cube has his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

At a star-studded ceremony at the iconic landmark in Los Angeles on Monday, Ice Cube was surrounded by family and friends as he accepted the honor.

His N.W.A. band mates Dr. Dre, DJ Yella and MC Ren, and musicians Big Boi and Russell Simmons, actor Martin Lawrence and “Boyz N the Hood” director John Singleton, to name a few, all gathered for the ceremony, according to People.com.

Ice Cube, 47, thanked his family and his wife of 25 years, Kim.

“She’s been everything to me, from a home girl to a muse to a wife to a confidante,” he said.

“She’s been a great mother to my kids and a great inspiration to the family,” Ice Cube added.

He also thanked his fans, tweeting before the ceremony “If it wasn’t for you, I wouldn’t be getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.”

People reported Monday was declared Ice Cube Day in Hollywood before the rapper’s star was unveiled.


