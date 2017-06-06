Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks

Posted: June 06, 2017

Ice Cube to Take On Bill Maher Over His Use of the N-Word

Comments

Related

View Larger
Ice Cube to Take On Bill Maher Over His Use of the N-Word
View Larger
Ice Cube to Take On Bill Maher Over His Use of the N-Word
View Larger
Ice Cube to Take On Bill Maher Over His Use of the N-Word
View Larger
Ice Cube to Take On Bill Maher Over His Use of the N-Word

By jojooneal95

Star 945 Blog

Senator Al Franken was scheduled to be on “Real Time” with Bill Maher, but canceled after Bill’s use of the N-word during a show. But Ice Cube, says bring it on!

Cube was originally booked to talk about the 25th anniversary edition of his album, “Death Certificate,” but now he wants to discuss Bill’s use of the N-word.

Read more on the story: http://bit.ly/2s0xEME

 


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Today's R&B and Throwbacks in the palm of your hand... AND IT'S FREE!

WEEKDAY ON-AIR SCHEDULE

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation