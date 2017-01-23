India.Arie Celebrates Black Lives with ‘WORTHY’ Apparel Line

Inda.Arie is celebrating black lives through a new merchandise line inspired by her latest single, “Breathe.”

All of the items in the collection bear the words “WORTHY” across the front. The phrase reflects the song’s message about cherishing Black lives at a time when very few outside our community seem willing to do so. The line is inspired by the last words of Eric Garner and the Movement 4 Black Lives.

Arie teamed up with ESSENCE to exclusively premiere the official music video for “Breathe” back in July. The video debut came just days before the 2-year-anniversary of the police killing Garner, a Black father of 5 who lost his life after being placed in an illegal chokehold by NYPD officer Daniel Pantaleo.

“My mission all of these years has been to spread love Healing Peace and Joy through the power of words and music,” she says. “I am working on a new album called WORTHY – but with the climate of our country, I couldn’t wait for an album release to share this song called “BREATHE,.” Just like the rest of the country, I am hurting and wondering how we can heal – and so I’m offering what I have. May this song “BREATHE” remind the black community that I love so dearly – that we are WORTHY, Our healing is in our hands, and never ever forget about your HEART. Love is the most powerful energy in the universe and all we have to do it use it. and In honor of our brothers, lets continue to BREATHE.”