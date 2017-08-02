iPhone cases recalled after dozens suffer chemical burns

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

More than 260,000 liquid glitter iPhone cases sold in the U.S. are being recalled due to the risk of skin irritation and chemical burns, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

There have been 24 reports of injuries worldwide, including 19 in the U.S., from liquid and glitter that leaked out of the phone cases and came into contact with skin.

One person reported permanent scarring from a chemical burn, the CPSC said.

MixBin Electronics says the made-in-China phone cases were sold at various retailers online and in stores between October 2015 and June 2017.

The sellers include:

Amazon.com

GetMixBin.com

Henri Bendel

HenriBendel.com

Nordstrom Rack

Tory Burch

Victoria’s Secret

VictoriasSecret.com

The recall involves many styles and colors of cases for iPhone 6, 6s and 7. For more information about specific cases, including model numbers and UPC codes, visit the CPSC’s website.

For a full refund, MixBin says customers can register for reimbursement online and submit a picture of their phone case.