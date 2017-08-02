Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks

Posted: August 02, 2017

iPhone cases recalled after dozens suffer chemical burns

Comments

Related

View Larger
iPhone cases recalled after dozens suffer chemical burns
View Larger
iPhone cases recalled after dozens suffer chemical burns

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

Star 945 Blog

IPhone Cases1

More than 260,000 liquid glitter iPhone cases sold in the U.S. are being recalled due to the risk of skin irritation and chemical burns, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

There have been 24 reports of injuries worldwide, including 19 in the U.S., from liquid and glitter that leaked out of the phone cases and came into contact with skin.
One person reported permanent scarring from a chemical burn, the CPSC said.
MixBin Electronics says the made-in-China phone cases were sold at various retailers online and in stores between October 2015 and June 2017.
The sellers include:

  • Amazon.com
  • GetMixBin.com
  • Henri Bendel
  • HenriBendel.com
  • Nordstrom Rack
  • Tory Burch
  • Victoria’s Secret
  • VictoriasSecret.com

The recall involves many styles and colors of cases for iPhone 6, 6s and 7. For more information about specific cases, including model numbers and UPC codes, visit the CPSC’s website.

For a full refund, MixBin says customers can register for reimbursement online and submit a picture of their phone case.

IPhone Cases2 IPhone Cases3

 


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Today's R&B and Throwbacks in the palm of your hand... AND IT'S FREE!

WEEKDAY ON-AIR SCHEDULE

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation