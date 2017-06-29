Now Playing
Posted: June 29, 2017

iPhone has been in our hands for 10 years today

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

Star 945 Blog

 

It may have been introduced to the masses in January 2007, but the first iPhones actually hit the hands of U.S. consumers on June 29, just six months after Steve Jobs called it a “revolutionary and magical product that is literally five years ahead of any other mobile phone.”

Jobs introduced the phone during Macworld 2007, saying it was three products in one.

A few months later, in November 2007, more than 1.4 million iPhones had been sold. It had paltry-by-now standards 4GB storage for the cheapest version that rang up at $499 and an 8GB version that sold for $599, according to History, nothing like the current modelthat offer capacities of 256GB and 5.5-inch displays.

Last year, Apple showed growth, selling 78 million iPhones in the last quarter of 2016, Business Insider and Statista reported in early 2017


