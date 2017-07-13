Now Playing
Posted: July 13, 2017

Jada Pinkett Speaks Out about Tupac

By jhankins4

Star 945 Blog

Jada Pinket almost in tears, spoke about her relationship with Tupac which was not portrayed correctly in the “All Eyez On Me” biopic. Jada quotes “If You Don’t have the Story, Fall Back Until You Do.”  Check out video below …

 

