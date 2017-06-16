Sign in with your existing account
JADE PINKETT SMITH SAYS HER PORTRAYAL IN ‘ALL EYEZ ON ME’ IS NOT ACCURATE
By
Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5
Star 945 Blog
Jada Pinkett Smith is sounding off about her depiction in the Tupac biopic “All Eyez On Me,” saying the film’s “reimagining” of her relationship with the rapper is not accurate and “deeply hurtful.”
The actress has a problem with a number of scenes, including one where the rapper reads her a poem. She tweeted Fridayt, “I didn’t know that poem existed until it was printed in his book.”
Jada, who met Tupac at a Baltimore high school during the mid ‘80s, also says they never fought backstage at any of his shows, as was shown in the film
“I’ve never been to any of Pac’s shows by his request. We never had an argument backstage,” said Smith.
