Posted: June 15, 2017

Jamie Foxx Rolling in Gold … Bugatti

Jamie Foxx Rolling in Gold … Bugatti
Jamie Foxx Rolling in Gold … Bugatti
Jamie Foxx Rolling in Gold … Bugatti
Jamie Foxx Rolling in Gold … Bugatti
Jamie Foxx Rolling in Gold … Bugatti

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

Jamie Foxx is enjoying the fruits of Shazam’s labor — ’cause why just cruise around L.A. in a Bugatti, when you can do it in a GOLD Bugatti?

Jamie and a female pal were seen driving around town in the highly conspicuous whip — worth nearly $2 million bucks, and that’s before the golden wrap job.

We knew his game show, “Beat Shazam,” had a strong debut, but damn!

Man’s got the golden touch right now, and he ain’t afraid to flaunt it.


