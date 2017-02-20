The film “Hidden Figures” has achieved notable success since its release last Christmas. With three Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, “Hidden Figures” is also the highest grossing Oscar nominee for 2017.

Actress Janelle Monae stopped by “Good Morning America” to share what it means portraying Mary Jackson, and even shared a moment with real life “Hidden Figure” Raye Montague.

Get your tissues ready!

Today was a very very very touching morning. #RAYEMONTAGUE #BLACKHISTORY #HIDDENFIGURE

For those that missed. #RAYEMONTAGUE #BLACKHISTORY

She and the real life character I portrayed, Ms. #MaryJackson were both engineers. Mary was an engineer at NASA and #RayeMontague for the US Navy Ships. They were THE FIRST to crack the glass ceiling. This woman and her story stole our hearts. Please learn more and teach about #RAYEMONTAGUE #BLACKHISTORY

She and the real life character I portrayed, Ms. #MaryJackson were both engineers. Mary was an engineer at NASA and #RayeMontague for the US Navy Ships. They were THE FIRST to crack the glass ceiling. Thank you Robin for giving us all this moment. Thank you Mrs. Montague for your brilliance and making us all proud… and making us some true babies. Spread her name y'all . #BLACKHISTORY #HiddenNoMore

