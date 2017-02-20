Now Playing
Posted: February 21, 2017

Janelle Monae Gets Emotional During Interview With Real Life “Hidden Figure” Raye Montague

The film “Hidden Figures” has achieved notable success since its release last Christmas. With three Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, “Hidden Figures” is also the highest grossing Oscar nominee for 2017.

Actress Janelle Monae stopped by “Good Morning America” to share what it means portraying Mary Jackson, and even shared a moment with real life “Hidden Figure” Raye Montague.

Get your tissues ready!

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQvxUsijPs_/” style=” color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;” target=”_blank”>Today was a very very very touching morning. #RAYEMONTAGUE #BLACKHISTORY #HIDDENFIGURE cc: @tarajiphenson @therealoctaviaspencer #Repost @monaedroid ・・・ #JanelleMonae on #GoodMorningAmerica  PART I  #HiddenFigures #HiddenNoMore

A post shared by Janelle Monáe (@janellemonae) on

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

 

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQvy4OODxXj/” style=” color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;” target=”_blank”>For those that missed. #RAYEMONTAGUE #BLACKHISTORY ・・・ Repost @monaedroid #JanelleMonae & #OctaviaSpencer on #GoodMorningAmerica  PART II  #HiddenFigures #HiddenNoMore

A post shared by Janelle Monáe (@janellemonae) on

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

 

 

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQvzomoDp7z/” style=” color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;” target=”_blank”>She and the real life character I portrayed, Ms. #MaryJackson were both engineers. Mary was an engineer at NASA and #RayeMontague for the US Navy Ships. They were THE FIRST to crack the glass ceiling. This woman and her story stole our hearts. Please learn more and teach about #RAYEMONTAGUE  #BLACKHISTORY ・・・ Repost: @monaedroid  #JanelleMonae on #GoodMorningAmerica PART III  #HiddenFigures  #HiddenNoMore

A post shared by Janelle Monáe (@janellemonae) on

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

 

 

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQv1H-Tjnpn/” style=” color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;” target=”_blank”>She and the real life character I portrayed, Ms. #MaryJackson were both engineers. Mary was an engineer at NASA and #RayeMontague for the US Navy Ships. They were THE FIRST to crack the glass ceiling. Thank you Robin for giving us all this moment. Thank you Mrs. Montague for your brilliance and making us all proud… and making us some true babies. Spread her name y’all . #BLACKHISTORY #HiddenNoMore  #Repost @monaedroid ・・・ #JanelleMonae & #RayeMontague on #GoodMorningAmerica  PART IV #HiddenFigures #HiddenNoMore

A post shared by Janelle Monáe (@janellemonae) on

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

 

 


