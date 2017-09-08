Janet Jackson back on stage

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

No more “nice” Janet. Nasty Janet is back! That’s riiight, Ms. Jackson is back on tour and fans getting her hotness as a reward.

If you somehow haven’t heard, Janet Jackson has resumed her “State of the World” tour. It kicked off Thursday night in Lafayette, Louisiana. And dayuuuuum, was she ever lookin’ good. Check out the video above for proof. Heck, you’d never guess she’d given birth earlier this year.

Jackson wore her long locks high up in a ponytail while busting a move in tight jeans, knee-high boots, and a fitted white sweater. She also rocked a black bodysuit with a cinched belt.

“She has lost more than 65 pounds and has her pre-baby body back and then some,” a source told ET at the time. “It’s a grueling schedule but she is up to the task.”

As we alluded to up top, Thursday marked Jackson’s first live performance since giving birth to her son Eissa in January. The GRAMMY winner had previously postponed her tour to have the little guy.

The other thing to remember is she is now free to resume her entertainment career without the interference of her Muslim husband, Wissam Al Mana, because they are divorcing.

Janet’s show wasn’t all fun, however. There was a super serious element as well. Before the pop legend took to the stage, a video condemning white supremacy, domestic terrorism, and fascism was screened. An excerpt of the opening video, recorded live by a fan. Check it out below.

The one-minute video introduction starts by naming unarmed black men who were killed by police officers: Eric Garner, Michael Brown, and Jonathan Ferrell. Then, we hear audio clips of television personalities and protestors explaining the threats of white supremacy, privilege, and inequality.

In the meantime, welcome back, Miss Jackson!