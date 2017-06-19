Now Playing
Posted: June 19, 2017

Janet Jackson Goes to Divorce Court

Janet Jackson Goes to Divorce Court
Janet Jackson Goes to Divorce Court
Janet Jackson Goes to Divorce Court

By jhankins4

Star 945 Blog

For the first time in months Janet Jacskon came face-to-face with her estranged husband  in court this past Thursday.

Even though the couple has separated just after five years of being married Wissam her soon to be ex-husband, has reached out to Janet by writing sentimental messages and sending her flowers. Janet, however, is focused on getting ready for her next tour and raising their son.


There are no comments yet.

 
 
