Posted: May 22, 2017

Janet Jackson’s ‘Juicing’ Diet Revealed As Singer Prepares for Upcoming Tour

Janet Jackson's 'Juicing' Diet Revealed As Singer Prepares for Upcoming Tour
Janet Jackson’s ‘Juicing’ Diet Revealed As Singer Prepares for Upcoming Tour
Janet Jackson’s ‘Juicing’ Diet Revealed As Singer Prepares for Upcoming Tour
Janet Jackson’s ‘Juicing’ Diet Revealed As Singer Prepares for Upcoming Tour
Janet Jackson’s ‘Juicing’ Diet Revealed As Singer Prepares for Upcoming Tour

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

*Janet Jackson is ready to get her post-baby body back in FIERCE mode and get back to work following her split from Wissam Al Mana.

“Janet is the most independent out of all of the Jacksons,” a family friend told PEOPLE. “She wants to get back on stage.”

Jackson’s upcoming “State of the World” Tour kicks off this September, and sources say Janet, 51, is working overtime to make sure her body will make you gag.

via ET:

“Janet is juicing right now and doing the super cleanse next. She is eating a little bit, but just lean proteins and vegetables,” the source explained. “This regime will put her back in fighting shape for her tour. She is also going to be working with a trainer to get back in tip-top form.”

An additional source previously told ET earlier this month that Jackson is preparing for this to be “her greatest tour ever.”

“She’ll be coming out full force and unrestricted,” the source added. “Janet will begin rigorously dieting. She wants to look her best for herself and her fans.”

 


