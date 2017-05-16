Janet Jackson Preparing to Resume Touring in the Fall

Happy Mother’s Day to Janet Jackson who celebrated her first Mother’s Day over the weekend with baby boy Eissa. Also, Happy Birthday to Janet! Today, May 16th, she’s celebrating her 51st (looking good Ms. Jackson!)

Now she’s ready to get back to work! Janet’s preparing to hit the road once again for her “State of the World” Tour, formerly titled “Unbreakable.”

Take a look at the tour schedule which is set to begin in September in Louisiana:

http://bit.ly/2rmiRby

