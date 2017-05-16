Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks

Posted: May 16, 2017

Janet Jackson Preparing to Resume Touring in the Fall

Comments

Related

View Larger
Janet Jackson Preparing to Resume Touring in the Fall
View Larger
Janet Jackson Preparing to Resume Touring in the Fall
View Larger
Janet Jackson Preparing to Resume Touring in the Fall
View Larger
Janet Jackson Preparing to Resume Touring in the Fall

By jojooneal95

Star 945 Blog

Happy Mother’s Day to Janet Jackson who celebrated her first Mother’s Day over the weekend with baby boy Eissa. Also, Happy Birthday to Janet!  Today, May 16th, she’s celebrating her 51st (looking good Ms. Jackson!)

Now she’s ready to get back to work! Janet’s preparing to hit the road once again for her “State of the World” Tour, formerly titled “Unbreakable.”

Take a look at the tour schedule which is set to begin in September in Louisiana:

http://bit.ly/2rmiRby

Catch a “Happy Birthday Janet Jackson” STAR Mini Concert today at noon with JoJo.

 


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Today's R&B and Throwbacks in the palm of your hand... AND IT'S FREE!

WEEKDAY ON-AIR SCHEDULE

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation