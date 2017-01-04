Janet Jackson Welcomes Son Eissa

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

It’s a boy!

Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana welcomed their first child, a son, on Tuesday, Jan. 3, her rep confirms.“Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana are thrilled to welcome their new son Eissa Al Mana into the world.”

“Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably.”

Janet married Qatari businessman Al Mana in 2012, and news of their first child’s impending arrival was reported in May. Speculation first began when the singer postponed her Unbreakable World Tour so, as she said in a video posted to Twitter in early April, she and Al Mana could focus on their family.

“We’re in the second leg of the tour, and there actually has been a sudden change,” she said in the clip. “I thought it was important that you be the first to know.”

“My husband and I are planning our family,” she continued. “So I’m going to have to delay the tour.”

Though Jackson has been fairly quiet regarding her pregnancy, she was spotted running errands for baby supplies at London’s Back in Action furniture store in September. And while she was out and about, Jackson kept her baby bump under wraps in sweatpants, a black sweater and a matching scarf.

Her older brother Jermaine Jackson has also shared a few details of his youngest sister’s pregnancy journey.

“But I tell her, ‘If you need any parenting skills or baby skills, let me know because I’m the best diaper changer there is on this planet, still to this day.’ ”

Again, congratulations Janet!!