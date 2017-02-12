Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks

Posted: February 12, 2017

Al Jarreau, Singer Who Spanned Jazz, Pop and R&B Worlds, Dies at 76

Comments

Related

View Larger
Al Jarreau, Singer Who Spanned Jazz, Pop and R&B Worlds, Dies at 76
View Larger
Al Jarreau, Singer Who Spanned Jazz, Pop and R&B Worlds, Dies at 76

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

 

Al Jarreau, a versatile vocalist who sold millions of records and won numerous Grammys for his work in pop and R&B as well as his first love, jazz, died on Sunday in Los Angeles. He was 76.

His death was announced by his manager, Joe Gordon, who said Mr. Jarreau had been hospitalized for exhaustion two weeks ago.

A preacher’s son, Mr. Jarreau started singing in public as a boy but did not begin a full-time musical career until the late 1960s, when he was nearly 30. Before that, he had worked as a psychologist and rehabilitation counselor.

By the 1970s he had became a widely popular jazz singer, touring extensively and appearing often on television. Critics praised his supple voice, his improvisational skill and, in particular, his virtuosic ability to produce an array of vocalizations, ranging from delicious nonsense to clicks and growls to quasi-instrumental sounds.


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Today's R&B and Throwbacks in the palm of your hand... AND IT'S FREE!

WEEKDAY ON-AIR SCHEDULE

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation