Posted: June 30, 2017

JAY-Z PROMPTS ERIC BENÉT RESPONSE

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

Star 945 Blog

 

JAY-Z’s new project, 4:44 is out and on the song “Kill Jay-Z,” the rapper and Beyonce’s husband admits he cheated on her while advising others to “never go Eric Benet.”

“You almost went Eric Benét / Let the baddest girl in the world get away / I don’t even know what else to say / Nigga, never go Eric Benét”

Well, guess what? Eric Benét has responded to JAY-Z , saying that he can’t be defined by his past and that he has the ‘baddest girl in the game’ right now … who just happens to be his wife.

Remember, Eric Benét was once married to Halle Berry and admitted to cheating on her and that he was a sex addict. But that was then. These days Benét says he a new man.


