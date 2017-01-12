Jenifer Lewis Exposes Her Ex-Lover in an Explosive Facebook Post

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

Jenifer Lewis isn’t with the games. The Black-ish star is suing her ex-boyfriend after learning that he had allegedly shammed her out of $50,000.

In a lengthy Facebook post, she explains in detail how she met him and found out he had been nothing more than a con artist.

The actress explained in the post that she discovered the truth about her ex just a few hours before her mother had died. He had a completely different life and persona that she knew nothing about. According to her, he not only lied about his past, but also about his government name.

“It was like my soul was shattered,” she wrote.

“On September 11, 2015, only hours before my mother passed away, I learned that the man I planned to build a life with was a convicted felon and con artist whose criminal career spans more than 25 years, with a special skill in swindling women,” she wrote. “This man, whose name is Tony Wilson, had been sentenced in 2010 to four years in federal prison for conning investors out of $4 million and was currently out on parole. I learned also that his name wasn’t Tony Wilson — it was Brice Carrington.”

After elaborating on more of his crooked schemes, she said she learned the truth about him after he tricked her “into investing more than $50,000 into the exact same sound effects business for which he had plead guilty, for which he had served time, and for which he was currently on parole.”

The Preacher’s Wife star is fighting back with a lawsuit against her ex. She is suing him and LA Fitness, where he is currently employed despite her making them aware of the situation.