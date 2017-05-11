Now Playing
Posted: May 11, 2017

Jennifer Hudson Is Joining ‘The Voice’ as Season 13 Coach

Jennifer Hudson Is Joining ‘The Voice’ as Season 13 Coach
Jennifer Hudson Is Joining ‘The Voice’ as Season 13 Coach
Jennifer Hudson Is Joining ‘The Voice’ as Season 13 Coach
Jennifer Hudson Is Joining ‘The Voice’ as Season 13 Coach

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

Star 945 Blog

 

Oscar-winner Jennifer Hudson is joining The Voice as a coach in season 13 of the hit NBC show.

The American Idol alum will be teaming up with returning coach Miley Cyrus and series regulars Blake Shelton and Adam Levine.

“Jennifer is an extraordinary vocal talent and one of the premier voices of our time. She embodies the experience, expertise, positivity and sheer talent that The Voice stands for,” NBC Entertainment alternative and reality group president Paul Telegdy said in a statement on Wednesday, May 10. “Her exceptional skills as a singer and actress have extended to film, television and Broadway, which makes her an incredible addition and a natural fit for our show.”

Hudson, 35, served as a coach on the most recent season of The Voice in the UK, and won the show with her singer Mo Adeniran in April.

The Dreamgirls actress posted about her new job on Instagram on Wednesday, writing, “In tears thinking of what this means and represents to me and knowing and walking the journey ! Wow , who would of thought after being a contestant , that one day , I would be sitting in one of those chairs from the U.K. To the u.s! Only God !!!! Oh but I made it !”


