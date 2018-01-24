Jill Scott’s Soon-to-be-Ex Wants Prenup Thrown Out

By jojooneal95

Things are getting uglier in Jill Scott’s divorce. Her soon-to-be-ex husband Mike Dobson wants their prenuptial agreement to be thrown out.

It’s been reported he said he felt coerced into signing it and had no lawyer present on his behalf.

Mike Dobson now wants half of their marital assets plus $500,000!

