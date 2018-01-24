Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks

Posted: January 24, 2018

Jill Scott’s Soon-to-be-Ex Wants Prenup Thrown Out

Comments

By jojooneal95

Star 945 Blog

Things are getting uglier in Jill Scott’s divorce. Her soon-to-be-ex husband Mike Dobson wants their prenuptial agreement to be thrown out.

It’s been reported he said he felt coerced into signing it and had no lawyer present on his behalf.

Mike Dobson now wants half of their marital assets plus $500,000!

Read the details:

http://bit.ly/2DA1lu1

 

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Today's R&B and Throwbacks in the palm of your hand... AND IT'S FREE!
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation