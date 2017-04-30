Now Playing
Posted: April 30, 2017

Joe Performs “Faded Pictures” at Orlando Funk Fest 2017

By cmgorlando

Star 945 Blog

Joe came to SING at the Orlando Funk Fest 2017.

Despite a very HOT Florida afternoon, Joe and his band came out and did their thing performing song like “I Don’t Wanna Be A Player”, “What If A Woman” and many more.

Check  out his performance  of “Faded Pictures” below:


