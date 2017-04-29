Now Playing
Posted: April 29, 2017

Joe Take Performance to the Crowd at Orlando Funk Fest 2017!

Joe Take Performance to the Crowd at Orlando Funk Fest 2017!
Joe Take Performance to the Crowd at Orlando Funk Fest 2017!
Joe Take Performance to the Crowd at Orlando Funk Fest 2017!
Joe Take Performance to the Crowd at Orlando Funk Fest 2017!
Joe Take Performance to the Crowd at Orlando Funk Fest 2017!
Joe Take Performance to the Crowd at Orlando Funk Fest 2017!

By cmgorlando

Joe is definitely here for the people here for the people.

During his performance, Joe decided to take the show to the crowd and everyone loved it.

Check out some of the performance below:


