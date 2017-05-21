Now Playing
Posted: May 21, 2017

John Legend Does it Again!

John Legend Does it Again!
John Legend Does it Again!

By jhankins4

Star 945 Blog

John Legend has been none stop with hit after hit and performance after performance. Tonight he teamed up with Florida Georgia Line to perform at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards! Check out this Iconic Performance…


