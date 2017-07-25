Now Playing
Posted: July 25, 2017

John Legend: Trump ‘Wants People to Die’ So He Can Embarrass Obama

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

Star 945 Blog

 

John Legend and Trump

After Donald Trump tweeted to let Obamacare fail, John Legend hit up social media to fire off a response.

“As I have always said, let ObamaCare fail and then come together and do a great healthcare plan. Stay tuned!” 45 tweeted on Tuesday, July 18.

The singer responded: “Your president wants more people to die so he can embarrass Obama.”

On Monday, the Senate once again failed to pass the latest draft of a Republican-led health care bill after months of working to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

Legend’s wife, Chrissy Teigen, has also been critical of Trump. She recently described him as someone who’s “71 f–king years old” that needs to “Grow. The f–k. Up.”

John Legend routinely uses his Twitter account — which boasts a little more than 9.5 million followers — to spark conversations about political issues such as police brutality, the refugee crisis and the Trump administration.

Last month he tweeted: “Our liar-in-chief is very familiar with fake news.”


