Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks

Posted: August 22, 2017

Johnny Gill!!! Tomorrow Morning On The TJMS!

Comments

Related

View Larger
Johnny Gill!!! Tomorrow Morning On The TJMS!
View Larger
Johnny Gill!!! Tomorrow Morning On The TJMS!

By andrechannel

Star 945 Blog

Tomorrow on the Tom Joyner Morning Show it’s Bill Bellamy in the funny chair, and you know  #BillsGotBeef!

Premiere Of Warner Bros.

 

Also, at 8:50a special guest Johnny Gill will be on the TJMS!

Premiere Of Lionsgate's

Be sure to listen to the Tom Joyner Morning Show! Weekday mornings starting @ 6a on STAR 94.5!


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Today's R&B and Throwbacks in the palm of your hand... AND IT'S FREE!

WEEKDAY ON-AIR SCHEDULE

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation