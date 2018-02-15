Sign in with your existing account
Posted: February 15, 2018
Jones High School on the Ellen Show
By
Jasmine E Hankins
Star 945 Blog
Jones High School’s choir director Andrea Green, and Band Director Jamaal Nicholas and the Jones High School Choir was featured
on the Ellen Show this morning, not only were the two surprised to have a sit down interview with Ellen, but they were even
more surprised after Ellen presented them with something that would change their lives…
Ellen surprised Orlando’s Jones High School band and choir after finding out that although they were invited to perform at
the famed Carnegie Hall, they had concerns about funding for the trip. Along with her friends at Walmart, Ellen helped hit
the students’ financial goal and reach their dream of going to New York City.
Looks like we can see our mighty tigers at Carnegie Hall.
