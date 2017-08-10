Judge Judy, I’m Celebrating My $95 Mil Contract

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

Judge Judy cut loose with her family Thursday night, celebrating an unbelievable contract she just inked for her show.

The famous TV jurist and her kids hit up Milos in NYC for a delicious seafood dinner, just for the halibut.

There’s cause for celebration … Judge just sold her TV library to CBS for a reported $95 MILLION … and maybe more. She also extended her run to 2021