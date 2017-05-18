Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks

Posted: May 18, 2017

Jury finds Tulsa police officer not guilty of manslaughter in shooting death of Terence Crutcher

Comments

Related

View Larger
Jury finds Tulsa police officer not guilty of manslaughter in shooting death of Terence Crutcher
View Larger
Jury finds Tulsa police officer not guilty of manslaughter in shooting death of Terence Crutcher
View Larger
Jury finds Tulsa police officer not guilty of manslaughter in shooting death of Terence Crutcher

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

Star 945 Blog

 

A jury found Tulsa police officer Betty Jo Shelby not guilty of first degree manslaughter Wednesday night.

Shelby, who is white, fatally shot an unarmed black man last year.

The jury reached its verdict after deliberating for just over nine hours Tuesday.

Tulsa Officer Betty Jo Shelby says she shot 40-year-old Terence Crutcher out of fear because she said he didn’t obey commands to lie on the ground and appeared to reach inside his SUV for what she thought was a gun.

Prosecutors told jurors that Shelby overreacted, arguing that Crutcher had his hands in their air and wasn’t combative.

The shooting was among a spate of officer-involved shootings in recent years that helped galvanize the Black Lives Matter movement and prompted calls for more police accountability.


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Today's R&B and Throwbacks in the palm of your hand... AND IT'S FREE!

WEEKDAY ON-AIR SCHEDULE

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation