A jury found Tulsa police officer Betty Jo Shelby not guilty of first degree manslaughter Wednesday night.

Shelby, who is white, fatally shot an unarmed black man last year.

The jury reached its verdict after deliberating for just over nine hours Tuesday.

Tulsa Officer Betty Jo Shelby says she shot 40-year-old Terence Crutcher out of fear because she said he didn’t obey commands to lie on the ground and appeared to reach inside his SUV for what she thought was a gun.

Prosecutors told jurors that Shelby overreacted, arguing that Crutcher had his hands in their air and wasn’t combative.

"She got away with murder." – Joey Crutcher (Terence's father) about #bettyshelby not guilty verdict. Family talking on @FOX23 right now pic.twitter.com/vRydTAzQD9 — ShaeRozziFOX23 (@ShaeRozziFOX23) May 18, 2017

The shooting was among a spate of officer-involved shootings in recent years that helped galvanize the Black Lives Matter movement and prompted calls for more police accountability.