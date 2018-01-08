JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE HITTING THE ROAD FOR NEW TOUR

By cmgorlando

New music, new album… and now a tour!

After the release of his new song “Filthy” Justin Timberlake is waiting no time and is hitting the road for his Man Of The Woods Tour.

The 25 city tour kicks off next month, March 13th, in Toronto, ON and wraps up in his hometown of Memphis, TN on May 30th.

The tour has 3 stops in Florida – Orlando (May 14th) Tampa (May 15th) Miami (May 18th) and Ft. Lauderdale (May 19th).

Check out the video for the tour as well as complete tour dates below:

3/13/2018 — Toronto, ON — Air Canada Centre

3/18/2018 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena

3/21/2018 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden

3/25/2018 — Newark, NJ — Prudential Center

3/27/2018 — Chicago, IL — United Center

3/31/2018 — Cleveland, OH — Quicken Loans Arena

4/2/2018 — Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena

4/4/2018 — Boston, MA — TD Garden

4/8/2018 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre

4/12/2018 — Salt Lake City, UT — Vivint Smart Home Arena

4/14/2018 — Las Vegas, NV — T-Mobile Arena

4/24/2018 — San Jose, CA — SAP Center

4/28/2018 — Los Angeles, CA — The Forum

5/2/2018 — Phoenix, AZ — Talking Stick Resort Arena

5/5/2018 — Tulsa, OK — BOK Center

5/7/2018 — Columbus, OH — Nationwide Arena

5/9/2018 — Nashville, TN — Bridgestone Arena

5/11/2018 — Atlanta, GA — Infinite Energy Arena

5/14/2018 — Orlando, FL — Amway Center

5/15/2018 — Tampa, FL — Amalie Arena

5/18/2018 — Miami, FL — American Airlines Arena

5/19/2018 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL — BB&T Center

5/23/2018 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center

5/27/2018 — Dallas, TX — American Airlines Center

5/30/2018 — Memphis, TN — FedEx Forum