Posted: May 15, 2017

Keith Sweat Randomly Gives Away Tickets to His Concerts

By jojooneal95

Star 945 Blog

Here’s one for the Keith Sweat fans! As if you needed another reason to love him, did you know that on his website he randomly gives away tickets to his concerts for those fans who sign up to receive his newsletter?

Yes. I did sign up! LOL!

Check it out and best wishes! http://keithsweat.com/

 


