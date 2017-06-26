Now Playing
Posted: June 26, 2017

KEKE WYATT REVEALS SHAVED HEAD IN SUPPORT OF HER CHILD’S CANCER BATTLE

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

Keke Wyatt has shared a photo of her freshly shaved head on Instagram, a move she undertook to show solidarity with one of her children who has lost all of their hair while battling cancer.

On June 24, the R&B singer revealed the diagnoses to fans and said she would shave her head in support of her toddler.

“Plz pray for my family… Haven’t really said to [sic] much about my personal life, But my child has been fighting cancer and lost all of their hair that they loved,” she wrote. “It hurts me so bad. So to show Mommy’s support I’m going to get @keever_west to shave me bald today.”

On Monday afternoon (June 26), Wyatt posted a selfie – sans locks. Her caption: “Feeling kinda empty today!!! SMH”

She also revealed that her aunt had also shaved her head as an act of solidarity.

A few months ago, Keke announced that she was expecting her ninth child with husband Michael Ford.

Via Instagram, Keke asks for prayers and has directed well wishers looking to donate funds for the cause to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, a hospital that focuses on specialized pediatric care.


