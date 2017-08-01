Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
STAR 94.5
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks

Posted: August 01, 2017

R. KELLY ‘AFTER PARTY’ TOUR DATES NIXED

Comments

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

Star 945 Blog

0731-r-kelly-getty-4

R. Kelly ‘s “After Party” tour is going to be a little shorter — a bunch of dates have been canceled.

Four of Kelly’s 10 upcoming tour dates were canceled Monday. Just last week he’d vowed he would continue touring, despite being accused of running a sex cult with young women.

Two shows in Louisiana got axed, one in Dallas and another in Los Angeles.

Our sources say the 4 stops were nixed due to poor ticket sales, which shouldn’t come as a surprise. As we reported … his Friday night gig in Virginia was barely half full, and fans were upset he only played for 45 minutes.

Still, sources close to Kelly tell TMZ the tour will absolutely go on, explaining the L.A. show was only canceled because of a scheduling conflict with another nearby stop. The sources would not comment about the other 3 terminated shows.

As of Monday, there are still a few dates left of the “After Party” tour that have tickets for sale.

 

 


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Listen to STAR 94.5 Anywhere You Go!

Today's R&B and Throwbacks in the palm of your hand... AND IT'S FREE!

WEEKDAY ON-AIR SCHEDULE

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation