Keshia Knight Pulliam Gives Birth, Welcomes Daughter Ella Grace

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

Keshia Knight Pulliam welcomed her first child, a baby girl named Ella Grace, on Monday, January 23.

Pulliam instagrammed a photo of her newborn’s tiny feet on Monday afternoon, writing, “Ella Grace has arrived!!!”

The Cosby Show alum, 37, previously revealed that Ella’s middle name was inspired by her split from her ex-husband, Ed Hartwell. (The football player filed for divorce in July, just one week after they announced they were expecting.) “When I tell you through all of this the grace of God has been with us and has covered us and protected us — she’s been my saving grace to get through it.”

During a July podcast, the Atlanta-based actress, who has her own line of Kitchen seasonings, opened up about her cravings. “I am probably one of the biggest carnivores known to man, like I love a steak. I love chicken, I love pork chops, I promise I will eat it all,” she said. “My baby, she is a vegetarian. She likes fruit, vegetables, pasta and bread. I am just really grateful that she has gotten out of the space where all she wants to eat is peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and pasta. Because I felt like an oompa loompa!”