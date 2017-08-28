By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

The heavy-hitting comedian and actor committed to donating $25,000 to the American Red Cross to go toward Hurricane Harvey relief on Instagram Sunday.

Hart said after learning what is happening in Houston, he was emotionally moved to donate. And not only to donate, but to encourage others to do the same. Hart tagged Dwayne Johnson, Beyonce, Chris Rock, Justin Timberlake and several other big names to match his donation.

He commented, in the post, about how people are always starting a social media challenge and wanted to make a meaningful challenge himself.

“I’m calling this the Hurricane Harvey Relief Challenge….Lets go,” Hart wrote. “I am getting a link together now people. Help me help Houston.”

#HarveyReliefChallenge

Beyonce on Sunday sent her prayers to the Lone Star State in an Instagram post.