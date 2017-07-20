By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

When it comes to rumors, comedian Kevin Hart has one response: laughter.

The 32-year-old Ride Along star posted a photo of himself in mid-cackle to Instagram on Wednesday, appearing to respond to claims that he had been caught cheating on his pregnant wife after photos of him in a car with a woman after a nightclub appearance in Miami Beach surfaced online.

“At the end of the day, you just gotta laugh at the BS,” Hart wrote, seemingly dismissing the claims — which had caused his name to trend on Twitter throughout the day. “#LiveLoveLaugh ….. [Shaking my damn head].”

Hart and wife — Eniko Parrish, 32 — married last August in a lavish California ceremony after a two-year engagement and many years together. “I already feel married, the wedding is really just for her.”

She shared on Wednesday that she had reached the six-month mark of her pregnancy, and was feeling “GREAT.”

Hart previously told Entertainment Weekly he always puts his family first and never wants to let fame get in the way.

“Regardless of my level of success, I don’t ever want to lose the family feeling of a home,” he said. “I don’t want to be in a mansion where I have to find my kids on the east wing,” he continued. “I want to sit on the couch and be able to yell into the kitchen, ‘Hey come on, let’s go outside and ride a bike!’ I like two dogs, I like a fence. I don’t need no dolphins. I don’t need a shark in my shark tank.”

