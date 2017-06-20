Now Playing
Posted: June 20, 2017

Keyshia Cole Confirmed for VH1’s ‘Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood’ Season 4

Keyshia Cole Confirmed for VH1's 'Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood' Season 4
Keyshia Cole Confirmed for VH1's 'Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood' Season 4
Keyshia Cole Confirmed for VH1's 'Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood' Season 4

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

Star 945 Blog

 

*It’s official. Keyshia Cole has joined the cast of VH1’s “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood.”

After months of unofficial reports, the R&B singer has finally been confirmed by VH1 as an addition to the show for its fourth season, set to premiere July 24 at 8 p.m.

“We’re not about to sit here and act like you all didn’t hear the rumors, but we can definitely confirm that they are true,” the network announced Monday (June 19).

Her storyline for the season, according to VH1, will follow her preparations for an upcoming album and her relationship with ex-NBA star Daniel “Booby” Gibson.

Also new to the cast next season is “Ridiculousness” co-host and rapper Chanel West Coast. She’s “geared up and ready to show fans how hard she works as she’s trying to make her claim as the best hip-hop female artist,” says VH1.


