Posted: February 22, 2017

KEYSHIA COLE on Love and Hip Hop?

KEYSHIA COLE on Love and Hip Hop?
KEYSHIA COLE on Love and Hip Hop?

Rumors have recently been circulating that the R&B Singer Keyshia Cole will be joining the cast of Love and Hip Hop.

Well after her recent interview with the Breakfast Club, Keyshia Cole explained that after Mona Scott reached out to her on several occasions on the topic of joining the cast, she felt it would be a good platform for her to promote her music, however she doesn’t want to be involved in the “crazy stuff”.  Also Keyshia explained that she didn’t like the energy between her and Mona after their initial meeting, and then backed off from the deal, but its not a definite no.

So we will be on the look out for one of our favorite singers on the next season of Love and Hip Hop.  But the most exciting part of this interview was finding out that Keyshia Cole is releasing her new album in May!

 


