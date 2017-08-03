Now Playing
Posted: August 03, 2017

Kidd Creole of Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five Is Charged With Murder

By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

A founding member of the legendary hip-hop group Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five was charged on Wednesday in the stabbing death of a homeless man in New York City, the police said.

The police said that Nathaniel Glover, 57, known as Kidd Creole in the rap group, got into an argument around 11:50 p.m. on Tuesday with a 55-year-old man in Midtown Manhattan and then repeatedly stabbed him in the torso. The man was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives in the New York Police Department spotted Mr. Glover on surveillance cameras near the scene and arrested him on Wednesday night. Mr. Glover, who lives in the Bronx, was charged with second-degree murder, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

It is unclear how Mr. Glover knew the man, whose name was not made public. The man lived in a homeless shelter in Lower Manhattan, about two miles from where he was stabbed near the intersection of East 44th Street and Third Avenue, the police said.

Mr. Glover, who grew up performing in hip-hop clubs in the Bronx, teamed up with fellow musician Grandmaster Flash in 1976, forming one of the first rap groups. The group released its first recorded songs in 1979 under the name Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five.

The group’s 1982 single “The Message” reached No. 62 on the Billboard Top 100, and Rolling Stone ranked it No. 52 among the greatest songs of all time. Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five were inducted into the Rock &amp; Roll Hall of Fame in 2007.


