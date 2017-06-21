KIM AND KANYE HIRE SURROGATE FOR 3RD KID

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have made a deal with a surrogate to have another child.

As we reported, Kim has a condition — placenta accreta — which makes another pregnancy life-threatening. So Kim and Kanye have found a surrogate through an agency and agreed to pay the following:

— $45,000 in 10, $4,500 monthly installments

— If there are multiples, the surrogate gets $5k for each additional kid

— If the surrogate loses reproductive organs, she gets $4,000 Kim and Kanye are also required to deposit $68,850 with the agency.

The surrogate is required to refrain from smoking, drinking and drugs during the pregnancy. She also agrees to restrict sexual activities in the weeks leading up to the pregnancy, including foregoing sexual intercourse for 3 weeks following embryo implantation.

The surrogate cannot go in hot tubs or saunas, cannot handle or change cat litter, apply hair dye, drink more than one caffeinated beverage per day or eat raw fish.

The agreement provides that Kim and Kanye “assume the legal and parental responsibilities for any child … that may possess any congenital or other abnormalities or defects.”.