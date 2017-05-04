Now Playing
Posted: May 04, 2017

KIM ZOLCIAK WILLING TO PIMP OUT DAUGHTER FOR JOHN LEGEND TICKETS

KIM ZOLCIAK WILLING TO PIMP OUT DAUGHTER FOR JOHN LEGEND TICKETS
KIM ZOLCIAK WILLING TO PIMP OUT DAUGHTER FOR JOHN LEGEND TICKETS
By Eric "Hollywood" Davis STAR 94.5

*Kim Zolciak was willing to do anything for John Legend tickets Wednesday night, including offering up the sexual services of her eldest daughter Brielle, 20.

The “Don’t Be Tardy” star hit up Legend’s wife Chrissy Teigen on Twitter with the indecent proposal.

“@chrissyteigen sooo ur hubby is coming to ATL may 19 & Kash is beyond OBSESSED w him! who does Brielle have to blow in order to meet him?? LOL,” the reality star joked.

Teigen was diplomatic about Kim’s sense of humor, responding, “Plz don’t blow anyone it’s not that good of a show. Jk it’s good but i’ll get you tix without the oral.”

While Teigen laughed it off, social media wasn’t so quick to let it go.

“Just a suggestion, but you know you can just go on Ticketmaster and not pimp out your daughter,” wrote one user.

“Like you Kim but that is seriously gross pretty sure you shouldn’t suggest the idea even if it is a joke,” penned another.

 


